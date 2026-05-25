'... Sacrifice Bakris Virtually' Maharashtra Port Minister Nitesh Rane's Bizarre Remark Ahead Of Bakri Eid - VIDEO

'... Sacrifice Bakris Virtually' Maharashtra Port Minister Nitesh Rane's Bizzare Remark Ahead Of Bakri Eid | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane has sparked a fresh political debate ahead of Bakri Eid after suggesting that Muslims should be advised to celebrate the festival “virtually,” drawing a comparison with environmental appeals made during Hindu festivals such as Holi and Diwali.

According to a video shared by IANS, Rane said that Hindus are regularly advised to celebrate festivals in an environmentally conscious manner. Referring to Holi and Diwali, he said people are often told to celebrate dry Holi to save water and avoid bursting crackers during Diwali due to environmental concerns.

Neral, Maharashtra: Minister Nitesh Rane says, "...In our Holi festival, it is said that Holi should be celebrated as per the environment, celebrate dry Holi…In diwali celebration they say do not burst crackers…They should advise people to celebrate Bakrid by putting a picture… pic.twitter.com/kC6nxTibib — IANS (@ians_india) May 24, 2026

“In our Holi festival, it is said that Holi should be celebrated as per the environment, celebrate dry Holi. In the Diwali celebration, they say not to burst crackers,” Rane said while addressing the issue.

Extending the argument to Bakri Eid, the minister said similar suggestions should be made to Muslims as well. He said people should be advised to celebrate Eid al-Adha “virtually” instead of carrying out animal sacrifice.

Rane further stated that people could place an image of a goat on a computer and “virtually” show it being sacrificed instead of performing the actual ritual. He justified the remark by questioning why animals should be troubled and suggested that those celebrating the festival could symbolically participate online.

His remarks come ahead of Bakri Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant festivals observed by Muslims, during which animal sacrifice forms part of the religious tradition for those who are financially able.

The statement has triggered political discussion and is likely to draw reactions from various quarters in the coming days.

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