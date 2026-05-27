TikTok Star Adnaan Shaikh Defends Eid Ul-Adha 'Kurbani' Amid Mumbai Mira Road Goat Row; Netizens React 'Tu Social Activist Hai Kya'- Watch VIDEO

Adnaan Shaikh Defends Eid 'Kurbani' Amid Mumbai Mira Road Goat Row |

Popular social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh took to social media to address people calling out "kurbani" during Eid al-Adha. The TikTok star slammed those protesting against the ritual and questioned why only Muslims were being blamed. He then conducted a "survey" with the help of ChatGPT and claimed that 65% Hindus consume non-vegetarian food, adding that Muslims alone cannot be targeted over the issue.

Talking about Eid al-Adha, Adnaan suggested some "berozgaar" people, "Tum bhi apne tyohar manao, hame bhi manane do. Bas pyaar bato." The influencer also addressed the communal tension that recently took place in Mira Road, Mumbai, during Bakra Eid. As soon as Adnaan posted the video, it went viral on social media, with netizens flooding the comment section with reactions.

Adnaan said in his video, "Kuch berozgaar log aate hain aur mahaul kharab karne ki koshish karte hain (Some unemployed people come and try to spoil the atmosphere)." With this statement, Adnaan was indirectly referring to the incident in Mumbai's Mira Road society, where Bajrang Dal activists allegedly clashed with Muslim residents after objections were raised over goats being brought into the housing complex for Eid ul-Adha sacrifice.

He further added, "To maine kahaa chalo survery karo, aaj Adnaan ek survery karega. ChatGPT se Adnaan ne pucha..." Adnaan then asked about the Muslim population in India, to which the answer came around 15%, and later asked how many non-vegetarians there are in India, with the response being 80%. He added, "Avi ye 65% log kon hain bhai? Sirf hamlog ko blame nahi kar sakte. Tum peacefully raho, sabki apni choice hai, freedom hai." He also urged people to first understand how beef is imported before commenting on the matter.

After The Lok Tantrik shared the video, social media users began reacting strongly in the comment section. One user mocked, "Survey = ChatGPT." Another commented, "Mene ChatGPT se pucha terrorist kaun se religion se hai. To answer kya aaya malum hai." A third user wrote, "Tu social activist hai kya."

A dispute recently broke out at the Poonam Cluster housing society in Mira Road near Mumbai after some residents objected to goats being kept inside the complex ahead of Bakrid (Eid al-Adha). The issue later escalated into protests, clashes between groups, and heavy police deployment in the area.