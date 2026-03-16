'Only A Man Knows The Way He Looks At Woman': The 50's Adnaan Shaikh Links Not Revealing Wife Riddhi Jadhav's Face To Islamic Beliefs, Says 'My Choice, My Life'

Adnaan Shaikh Links Not Revealing Wife Riddhi Jadhav's Face To Islamic Beliefs |

Adnaan Shaikh from The 50 has been making headlines recently, mainly because of his performance on the show, where he emerged as a strong contender. However, apart from his participation in The 50, Adnaan has also been labelled by some fans as a “narrow-minded” personality. He faced criticism for not revealing the face of his wife, Ayesha Shaikh (formerly Riddhi Jadhav). Responding to the backlash, Shaikh said his decision is based on his religious beliefs.

"My choice, my life. I will live the way I want. Whoever wants to show their wives and mothers can do so. I’m not going to show anyone," said Adnaan in an interview with Let's Talk with Namitaa. He further linked his decision not to show his wife's face to his religious views. Elaborating on his stance, he added, "Only a man knows the way he looks at a woman." In response, the interviewer argued that a woman can understand how a man is looking at her, but Adnaan insisted that women cannot truly know a man's intentions.

"Agar auraton ko malooom pad jayega ki mard kon si nazar se dekh raha hai to wo khud itna covered ho ke niklengi jo wo soch nahi sakti (If women came to know the kind of gaze men look at them with, they would cover themselves so much)," added Adnaan. Defending his perspective, he said that everyone has their own personal faith and beliefs, and that his views are shaped by his religious standpoint.

The social media influencer also stated that many people today are "dayoos" who "biwiyon aur maaon ko beparda karte hain, sabko dikhate hain, chote kapde pehnate hain." He further clarified that everyone has a different point of view and that he does not have a problem with those who choose to live differently. However, for him, his religion matters more than being a public figure.

"No matter how much I stay in the industry, I only pray this much; O Allah, give me such fame and such wealth that I remain connected to my faith," said Adnaan. He added that fame is temporary, whereas religion is permanent. Adnan went on to call money and fame to be temporary but life after death to be permanent.

The 50 new episodes air daily at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.