'Task Was Rigged': Fans Question The 50 After Shrutika Arjun Faces Fox In Allegedly Impossible Colour Challenge

Fans Question The 50 After Shrutika Arjun Faces Fox In Allegedly Impossible Colour Challenge |

In the latest episode of The 50, the Lion assigned Shrutika Arjun a challenging task, she had to memorise a colour sequence and diffuse a bomb accordingly. However, she wasn’t competing against another contestant, her opponent was the Fox. This led viewers to claim that Shrutika had little chance of winning, speculating that the Fox might have been wearing an “in-ear” device and receiving instructions from the production team, as he was part of the team.

As the prize pot was halved due to this task, many viewers began questioning whether The 50 is “rigged,” believing that Shrutika had little chance of winning against the Fox. A Reddit user titled a thread, “The colour task was so rigged,” writing, “They didn’t give enough time to even read the colours, forget memorise them.” The user added, “Plus, there is just no chance of winning in front of someone who is probably wearing an ‘in-ear’ with the production team prompting her.” Others also argued that for an average contestant, memorising the colours in just a few seconds and cutting the wire correctly was nearly impossible.

Another commented in the thread, "I think they are doing this because a 'Double money pot' task will be given." Another took Shrutika's side and explained, "Yeah those who are blaming shrutika in VD are the actual fake person, c'mon like a person can't get more than 7-8 in a turn like damn guarantee u can't remember the sequence and also the how like if fox messed up one, after that she got 4 more correct how tf?"

Soon after Shrutika emerged from the Lion’s den, many contestants praised her, saying she had done an amazing job. However, others expressed regret over the prize money being cut in half. Many viewers speculated that they could have completed the task better if they were in Shrutika’s place. Responding to the criticism, Shrutika explained that it was nearly impossible to memorize all the colors in just a few seconds.

The 50 new episodes air every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.