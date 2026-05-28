 Mumbai: Youth Trapped Between Local Train & Platform at LTT, Rescued After 30-Minute Operation
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Mumbai: Youth Trapped Between Local Train & Platform at LTT, Rescued After 30-Minute Operation

A 20-year-old youth, identified as Amit Kumar, was seriously injured after getting trapped between a moving local train and the platform at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) station on Wednesday morning. GRP personnel carried out a nearly 30-minute rescue operation, even breaking part of the platform to free him. He was later admitted to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Thursday, May 28, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
Mumbai: Youth Trapped Between Local Train & Platform at LTT, Rescued After 30-Minute Operation
Mumbai: Youth Trapped Between Local Train & Platform at LTT, Rescued After 30-Minute Operation | FPJ

Mumbai: A 20-year-old youth was seriously injured after getting trapped between a local train and the platform at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station in Kurla on Wednesday morning. The LTT Government Railway Police (GRP) carried out a difficult rescue operation that lasted nearly half an hour to save him.

According to railway police, the incident took place around 11:35 am when the youth, identified as Amit Kumar, was crossing railway tracks from platform number 6 towards platform number 5. As he neared platform number 5, a CSMT-to-Panvel local train arrived at the station. During the rush, Kumar got stuck between the moving train and the platform.

Police said the lower part of his body, below the waist, became trapped in the narrow gap, causing panic among passengers and railway staff. GRP personnel immediately rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts. To pull him out safely, police broke a cement portion of the platform.

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A senior police officer said LTT GRP Police Inspector Yadav and Constable Magar played a major role in the rescue operation. “Their timely action helped save the youth,” the officer said.

After being rescued, Kumar was shifted to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Police have not revealed details about his occupation or address. No case has been registered against him so far.

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