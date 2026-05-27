'Danger Manus': Internet Reacts After Video Shows Man Walking Ahead Of Mumbai Local Train On Railway Tracks | Instagram @mr.dipesh_13

A bizarre video from a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens stunned after a man was seen casually walking on railway tracks while a train crawled right behind him. The clip, posted by Instagram user “mr.dipesh_13” on May 27, shows the local train moving at a snail’s pace as the man continues walking ahead, seemingly unbothered by the danger looming behind him.

In the clip, the train driver can be heard repeatedly honking in an attempt to alert the man and force him off the tracks. However, the individual does not react and keeps walking as though the train was not even there. Passengers onboard the train are also seen shouting and trying to grab his attention while several commuters recorded the unusual incident on their phones.

The exact location and timing of the incident, along with the condition of the man, whether he was intoxicated or mentally unstable, could not be independently verified by FPJ.

Netizens React

As the video spread rapidly online, social media users flooded the comments section with humorous and sarcastic reactions. Many joked about Mumbai locals running late because of the man’s actions, while others compared his confidence to someone “walking like the tracks belonged to him.”

One user commented, “Ab pata chala meri train late kyu ho rhi ho,” while another wrote, “How do I explain my boss why I walked in late to office.” A third user joked, “Camera person ka haath bohot lamba hai,” referring to the way the video was captured. Others sarcastically called him “Danger manus” and mentioned the power “Desi Daru”.

Despite the humour online, several users also expressed concern over the dangerous nature of the incident, pointing out how a minor misstep could have resulted in a fatal accident.

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