'We Are The Dirtiest Country': Shenaz Treasury’s Sri Lanka Video Goes Viral; Sparks Debate on India’s Cleanliness Problem

A viral video by travel vlogger and actor Shenaz Treasury has reignited conversations online about cleanliness, civic sense and the overall experience of tourists visiting India.

While exploring the picturesque Ella railway station in Sri Lanka, Shenaz filmed foreign tourists casually walking through the station’s spotless premises, admiring the calm atmosphere and scenic surroundings. During the video, she made a blunt remark that quickly grabbed attention across social media platforms.

“Let’s face it. We are the dirtiest country,” she said while pointing at the clean station environment.

Ella railway station video goes viral

The now widely shared clip was shot at the famous Ella railway station, one of Sri Lanka’s most visited tourist spots known for its scenic train journeys, lush green hills and backpacker-friendly vibe.

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The video captured organised platforms, clean surroundings and relaxed tourists enjoying the experience without overcrowding or visible litter. Shenaz compared the atmosphere to conditions often seen at many busy tourist locations in India, triggering a heated online discussion.

Soon after the clip surfaced online, users across X and Instagram began debating whether poor sanitation and littering are damaging India’s tourism image globally.

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Social media users agree India has a civic sense problem

A large section of internet users agreed with Shenaz’s observation. Many argued that India’s biggest tourism challenge is not a shortage of beautiful destinations, but the lack of public discipline and waste management in many crowded areas.

Several people pointed out that iconic tourist locations, beaches, hill stations and pilgrimage centres frequently struggle with overflowing garbage, plastic waste and unhygienic public spaces despite repeated cleanliness drives.

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Others highlighted how public behaviour changes abroad, with many Indians following stricter civic rules in foreign countries while often ignoring cleanliness norms at home.

The conversation also revived criticism surrounding littering on roads, railway platforms and public transport systems, issues that travellers regularly complain about online.

Many defend India, call comparison unfair

At the same time, many users strongly disagreed with the sweeping statement. Critics argued that comparing a small tourism-focused town like Ella with densely populated Indian cities was unrealistic.

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Several users highlighted cleaner Indian destinations and cities that are frequently praised for sanitation and public upkeep. Places like Indore, Mysuru and Gangtok were repeatedly mentioned as examples of better urban cleanliness and waste management.

Some also pointed to successful initiatives under the Indian government’s Swachh Bharat Mission, which has improved sanitation access and public awareness in several regions over the years.