SRH Owner Kavya Maran's Weird Reaction To Captain Ishan Kishan's Dismissal In IPL 2026 Eliminator Vs RR Goes Viral | VIDEO

SRH Owner Kavya Maran's Weird Reaction To Captain Ishan Kishan's Dismissal In IPL 2026 Eliminator Vs RR Goes Viral | X

Mullanpur, May 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad is taking on the Rajasthan Royals in the highly important knock out clash in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at the New PCA Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday. SRH owner Kavya Maran was also present at the stadium to cheer for her team in the crucial clash. However, SRH did not gave her a chance to get happy during the course of the game. Kavya was mostly seen upset during the RR vs SRH match.

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Kavya Maran's weird reaction to the dismissal of SRH captain Ishan Kishan was caught on camera during the live broadcast and the visuals of her reaction are going viral on social media. The viral pic shows Kavya Maran doing a hand gesture likely in anger.

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Rajasthan Royals were dominating the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad from the very first ball of their innings. SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and invited RR to bat. RR managed to post a mammoth target of 244 runs while batting first after Vaibhav Suryavanshi's quickfire 97 runs off just 28 balls.

Kavya was seen upset in the stands and giving weird reactions over the incidents which went against her team. Ishan Kishan was dismissed in the third over during the huge run chase. He managed to score 33 runs off just 11 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 300.

Rajasthan Royals are moving ahead to end Sunrisers Hyderabad's run in the IPL 2026 Playoffs in the Eliminator and will most likely move forward to face Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 on Friday (May 29).

Kavya Maran seems to be emotionally connected with her team and she is seen in the stands cheering for her team in every match which she attends. She equally gets upset as her team loses important matches in the tournament.