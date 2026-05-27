Kavya Maran's Reaction After Vaibhav Suryavanshi Misses Fastest IPL Century Goes Viral | VIDEO

Vaibhav Suryavanshi put on a treat for fans in Mullanpur with a brutal six-hitting display in the IPL 2026 Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 15-year-old hit 12 sixes and was on the cusp of the fastest century in IPL history before being dismissed for 97.

SRH owner Kavya Maran quietly applauded the RR opener, acknowledging the damage he caused to her side.

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Suryavanshi etched his name in the record books again with a breathtaking display of six-hitting at Mullanpur. The 15-year-old smashed a half-century in just 16 balls and came close to scoring the fastest century in IPL history. Suryavanshi had raced to 97 off just 28 balls. The left-hander tried to clear the fence again but was caught on the boundary.

Suryavanshi was shell-shocked, as were many in the RR dugout and the stands. While it was a huge relief for Sunrisers Hyderabad, their celebrations were muted. Maran, who was in the stands, stayed rooted in her seat, quietly applauding the teenager. It was an acknowledgement of how much damage the youngster had inflicted on her side.

Suryavanshi hit a total of 12 sixes in his 29-ball stay at the crease. The 15-year-old now has the record for most sixes in a season, going past the legendary Chris Gayle. The West Indian had hit 59 during the 2012 season, with Suryavanshi now setting a new benchmark.