Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 8 Sixes In 16-Ball Fifty In IPL 2026 Eliminator; Breaks Chris Gayle's Record | VIDEO

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has etched his name in the record books once again in a breathtaking display of six-hitting at Mullanpur. The 15-year-old smashed half-century in just 16 balls, smashing as many as 8 sixes during his stay. Suryavanshi has now hit 60 sixes in IPL 2026, breaking Chris Gayle's record for most in a season.

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed no signs of nerves in his first IPL knockout with a brutal show of six-hitting in New Chandigarh. The left-hander got warmed up with a maximum of Pat Cummins, before breaking loose.

He took the Australian apart in his second over, picking up 25 runs to race 36 runs off just 10 balls. The 15-year-old then struck three sixes off Sakib Hussain to bring up yet another half-century. Suryavanshi's 16-ball fifty is the joint fastest in an IPL knockout match, alongside Suresh Raina's effort way back in 2014.

Fastest 50s in IPL knockouts/Playoffs (by balls)

16 - S Raina vs PBKS, Wankhede, 2014

16 - V Sooryavanshi vs SRH, Mullanpur, 2026*

17 - A Gilchrist vs DC, Centurion, 2009

20 - MS Dhoni vs MI, Bengaluru, 2012

21 - Dwayne Smith vs CSK, Delhi, 2013

21 - V Sehwag vs CSK, Wankhede, 2014

21 - R Patidar vs GT, Dharamsala, 2026

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Suryavanshi breaks Gayle's record

Suryavanshi hit 8 sixes en route his half-century, taking his tally to 61sixes for the IPL 2026 season. The 15-year-old now has the record for most sixes in a season, going past the legendary Chris Gayle. The West Indian had hit 59 during the 2012 season, with Suryavanshi now setting a new benchmark.

Most sixes in an IPL season

61* - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

59 - Chris Gayle (2012)

52 - Andre Russell (2019)

51 - Chris Gayle (2013)

45 - Jos Buttler (2022)