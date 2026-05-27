Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 8 Sixes In 16-Ball Fifty In IPL 2026 Eliminator; Breaks Chris Gayle's Record | VIDEO

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has etched his name in the record books once again in a breathtaking display of six-hitting at Mullanpur. The 15-year-old smashed half-century in just 16 balls, smashing as many as 8 sixes during his stay. Suryavanshi has now hit 60 sixes in IPL 2026, breaking Chris Gayle's record for most in a season.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed no signs of nerves in his first IPL knockout with a brutal show of six-hitting in New Chandigarh. The left-hander got warmed up with a maximum of Pat Cummins, before breaking loose.
He took the Australian apart in his second over, picking up 25 runs to race 36 runs off just 10 balls. The 15-year-old then struck three sixes off Sakib Hussain to bring up yet another half-century. Suryavanshi's 16-ball fifty is the joint fastest in an IPL knockout match, alongside Suresh Raina's effort way back in 2014.
Fastest 50s in IPL knockouts/Playoffs (by balls)
16 - S Raina vs PBKS, Wankhede, 2014
16 - V Sooryavanshi vs SRH, Mullanpur, 2026*
17 - A Gilchrist vs DC, Centurion, 2009
20 - MS Dhoni vs MI, Bengaluru, 2012
21 - Dwayne Smith vs CSK, Delhi, 2013
21 - V Sehwag vs CSK, Wankhede, 2014
21 - R Patidar vs GT, Dharamsala, 2026
Suryavanshi breaks Gayle's record
Suryavanshi hit 8 sixes en route his half-century, taking his tally to 61sixes for the IPL 2026 season. The 15-year-old now has the record for most sixes in a season, going past the legendary Chris Gayle. The West Indian had hit 59 during the 2012 season, with Suryavanshi now setting a new benchmark.
Most sixes in an IPL season
61* - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)
59 - Chris Gayle (2012)
52 - Andre Russell (2019)
51 - Chris Gayle (2013)
45 - Jos Buttler (2022)