Rising Stars: Who Are The 25 New Indian Billionaires Making Waves On Forbes Richest List 2024? Read Full List Here

Representaive Image/Pexels |

Forbes latest World's Billionaires list revealed a staggering figure: 2,781 individuals worldwide have reached the elite status of billionaire, collectively whopping a net worth of USD 14.2 trillion, with a USD 2 trillion surge from the previous year.

The South Asian giant, India stands out with a record breaking 200 billionaires making it to the list, an increase from the previous year's 169, highlighting the country's rising wealth and economic prowess on the global stage.

Among them, 25 new Indian billionaires debuted on the list.

Renuka Jagtiani - With a net worth of USD 4.8 billion, Renuka Jagtiani serves as the chairperson and CEO of Landmark Group, a multinational consumer conglomerate in Dubai. Under her leadership, Landmark Group employs over 50,000 people, continuing the legacy of her late husband, Micky Jagtiani.

Kabir Mulchandani - Proprietor of FIVE Holdings, a Dubai-based real estate firm, Kabir Mulchandani has a net worth of USD 2 billion. His company is known for its luxury party hotels and resorts across the Middle East, Spain, and Switzerland, with plans to launch on the Dubai stock exchange in 2025.

Ramesh Jaisinghani - Earning With a net worth of USD 1.6 billion, Ramesh Jaisinghani derives his fortune from his stake in Polycab India, specialising in electrical wires and cables. Founded by his elder brother Inder in 1986, Polycab has expanded its product line to include electric fans, LED lighting, and switchgear, eventually going public in 2019.

Onkar Kanwar - Onkar Kanwar, chairman of Apollo Tyres, boasts a net worth of USD 1.5 billion. His company specialises in manufacturing tyres for various vehicles and sells its products across India, Europe, and Asia under the Apollo and Vredestein brands.

Naresh Trehan - Founder and chairman of the Medanta hospital chain, Naresh Trehan has a net worth of USD 1.3 billion. Beginning with a single hospital in Delhi in 2007, the Medanta network has since grown to six hospitals across India, symbolising India's advancements in healthcare.

Ajay Jaisinghani - With a net worth of USD 1.6 billion, Ajay Jaisinghani has made his mark in the wires and cables manufacturing industry.

Anil Gupta - Boasting a net worth of USD 1.4 billion, Anil Gupta's ventures in cables manufacturing have propelled him into the billionaire ranks, showcasing India's strength in the manufacturing sector.

Ramesh Kunhikannan - Founder and managing director of Kaynes Technology, Ramesh Kunhikannan has a net worth of USD 1.4 billion. Kaynes Technology specialises in assembling printed circuit boards and supplies to industries such as automotive, aerospace, and medical.

Vijay Agarwal - With a net worth of USD 1.3 billion, Vijay Agarwal's contributions to the construction equipment industry highlight India's infrastructure development efforts.

Girdhari Jaisinghani - Girdhari Jaisinghani's ventures in cables and wires manufacturing have propelled him to a net worth of USD 1.3 billion,

Irfan Razack, Noaman Razack, Rezwan Razack - The Razack trio's endeavors in real estate have culminated in a collective net worth of USD 3.9 billion.

Shivratan Agarwal - With a net worth of USD 1.2 billion, Shivratan Agarwal's ventures in Indian snacks highlight India's rich culinary heritage.

Alpana Dangi - With investments in finance and investments, Alpana Dangi has a net worth of USD 1.2 billion, showcasing India's growing financial sector.

Naresh Jain - With a net worth of USD 1.2 billion, Naresh Jain is the former chairman of listed auto component companies, Endurance Group and Varroc Engineering .

Shashishekar Pandit - Shashishekar Pandit's expertise in software and co founder, Chairman, and Group CEO of KPIT Technologies Ltd.has propelled him to a net worth of USD 1.2 billion, showcasing India's technological prowess.

Subbamma Jasti - At 91, Subbamma Jasti's ventures in pharmaceuticals have earned her a net worth of USD 1.1 billion, symbolizing India's advancements in healthcare.

Motilal Oswal - With a focus on financial services, Motilal Oswal, chairman, and managing director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) has a net worth of USD 1.1 billion.

Kalpana Parekh - Kalpana Parekh's have propelled her to a net worth of USD 1.1 billion in India's manufacturing capabilities.

Lalit Khaitan - Lalit Khaitan, the 80-year-old chairman of Radico Khaitan, have earned him a net worth of USD 1 billion, in India's vibrant beverage sector.

Nikhil Merchant - Nikhil Merchant's ventures in energy have culminated in a net worth of USD 1 billion.

Pradeep Rathod - Pradeep Rathod's expertise in plastic products has earned him a net worth of USD 1 billion.

Mahaveer P Taparia, Shivratan Taparia - The Taparia duo's ventures in plastics have a collective net worth of USD 2 billion.