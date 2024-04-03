India's Billionaire Bonanza: 25 New Titans Make Mark In Forbes 2024 Richest List, From Ambani To Adani And Beyond; Check Full List Here

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group (left) and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani | FPJ Photo

In the ever-expanding universe of the ultra-wealthy, 2024 marks yet another remarkable chapter. Do you know how many billionaires there are on this planet? And among them, how many are from India?

According to the Forbes' latest World's Billionaires list reveals an interesting figure figure: a staggering 2,781 individuals worldwide have ascended to the elite status of billionaire, collectively contributing to a whopping net worth of $14.2 trillion. This marks a surge $2 trillion from the previous year, highlighting the growth of wealth among the global elite.

Within this constellation of affluence, India shines particularly bright. The South Asian giant has seen a surge in its billionaire population, with a record-breaking 200 individuals making it to Forbes list. Last year, 169 billionaires from India were on the list, but this year, it jumped up to 200.

Who are the Top 10 Indians in Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2024?

Here are the top Indian billionaires and their rankings with respective net worth:

Mukesh Ambani at 9th with $116 billion, Gautam Adani at 17th with $84 billion, Shiv Nadar at 39th with $36.9 billion, Savitri Jindal & family at 46th with $33.5 billion, Dilip Shanghvi at 69th with $26.7 billion, Cyrus Poonawalla at 90th with $21.3 billion, Kushal Pal Singh at 92nd with $20.9 billion, Kumar Mangalam Birla at 98th with $19.7 billion, Radhakishan Damani at 107th with $17.6 billion, and Lakshmi Mittal at 113rd with $16.4 billion.

Who are New Notable Indian Billionaires added to the List?

Twenty-five new Indian billionaires debuted on the list.

Notable additions include Naresh Trehan, a prominent cardiac surgeon-turned-healthcare entrepreneur, renowned for his ownership of the Medanta chain of hospitals.

Ramesh Kunhikannan, founder of Kaynes Technology. Renuka Jagtiani, overseeing the Landmark Group, inherited her wealth from her late husband Micky Jagtiani.

Who are the Top 10 richest people in the world?

At the helm is Bernard Arnault of France, with a net worth of $233 billion. Following closely is Elon Musk, with $195 billion. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, holds $194 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg, boasts a net worth of $177 billion. Larry Ellison, the tech mogul, sits at $141 billion, Warren Buffett, dubbed the "Oracle of Omaha," boasts $133 billion. Bill Gates, once synonymous with Microsoft, now diversifies his $128 billion fortune across various industries.

Steve Ballmer, the former Microsoft CEO, commands $121 billion. Mukesh Ambani of India oversees Reliance Industries, $116 billion from various ventures. Larry Page rounds out the list with $114 billion.