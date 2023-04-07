Rezolve.ai launches ChatGPT-like ITSM Chatbot for enterprise knowledge management | @mploaded (twitter)

Rezolve.ai, a leading AI-powered employee service desk, has announced the launch of its revolutionary new feature – the ChatGPT-like ITSM Chatbot. This cutting-edge technology promises to transform the way organisations manage their enterprise knowledge base, delivering accurate, data-driven responses to employee queries within Microsoft Teams.

Speaking to the media, COO of Rezolve.ai, Manish Sharma, explained that the new and improved ITSM Chatbot uses advanced algorithms and natural language processing, similar to ChatGPT. This innovative technology enables the Chatbot to quickly browse through a range of documents, including manuals and IT helpdesk websites, to learn from their content. By ingesting existing knowledge, the Chatbot can provide immediate employee support and deliver personalised experiences with precise and relevant responses.

"We are excited to unveil our latest feature, the ChatGPT-like ITSM Chatbot, which represents a significant step forward in simplifying the IT service desk and delivering seamless employee support and experiences. Trained on millions of IT knowledge articles, this robust AI-powered feature can read and understand a wide range of enterprise knowledge documents, including specific SharePoint folders, customer support FAQs, employee handbooks, SOP documents, technical manuals, past ticket history, and troubleshooting guides" said Manish Sharma.

According to Rezolve.ai CEO Saurabh Kumar, this advanced AI Powered ITSM chatbot can create tickets, automate tasks, and orchestrate complex, time-consuming processes. "With this new feature, we are taking a huge leap forward in providing instant and accurate support to employees, enabling them to focus on their core responsibilities and improve overall productivity. Now Rezolve.ai eliminates the need to create knowledge manually. Simply update the relevant document, and you're good to go! It's that simple," said Saurabh Kumar.

Rezolve.ai has always been at the forefront of bringing innovation to the employee support space. It offers a range of innovative features within Microsoft Teams, including Smart Chatbot, ‘Invisible’ Ticketing System, Robust ITSM, ‘In-built’ Live Chat in MS Teams, Easy Automation Engine, No Code Automation Studio, ChatGPT-like Smart AI, Generative AI, Out-of-the-box Integration Hub with 150+ Enterprise Software, Twitter-Age Knowledge Management with Smart Feedback Loop and Unique Desktop Automation.

Rezolve.ai is an AI-powered modern service desk that helps enterprises empower their employees with instantaneous and personalized support using the power of conversational AI and advanced automation. Rezolve.ai auto-resolves up to 65% of employee issues using knowledge, task, process, and desktop automation. Now, employees can quickly help themselves by getting answers to their questions, creating new incident/service requests, checking the status of existing tickets, or accomplishing repetitive tasks or processes just by interacting with Rezolve.ai within Microsoft Teams.

Experience the future of employee support and engagement with Rezolve’s innovative and game-changing ChatGPT-like ITSM Chatbot.