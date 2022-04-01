Renewable Microgrid partners with Usha Silai School; to provide clean energy to electric sewing machines

TP Renewable Microgrid (TPRMG), a 100 percent subsidiary of Tata Power, and Usha Silai School, an initiative of Usha International Ltd. aimed at skilling rural women and empowering them to become entrepreneurs, announced a partnership.

Under this partnership, Usha Silai School will provide sewing machines and deliver training through Sarvodaya Ashram, its NGO partner, to women folks of the village. Whereas, TPRMG will provide a clean, affordable and quality power supply to electric sewing machines of Usha Centre through its solar microgrids. The initiative will benefit over 20 Usha Centres across 200 villages in UP & Bihar States.

The partnership inauguration event was launched on March 31, 2022 at Rewana Village in Lakhimpur Kheri District (1st Green Digital Smart Village of UP) in the presence of Chandra Dev Pandey, Block Development Officer, Mitauli, Birendra Varma, Gram Pradhan, Rewana, Manoj Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, TP Renewable Microgrid, Alok Shukla, Senior General Manager, Usha International, Urmila Srivastava, President, Sarvodaya Ashram and the local village community.

This initiative will also create additional income generation opportunities for the local women using electric sewing machines that can be used for basic stitching as well as creative embroidery. Initially, the pilot shall be launched in one of the villages of Lakhimpur District in UP and Muzaffarpur District of Bihar.

Manoj Gupta , CEO - TP Renewable Microgrid commented on this initiative, "Through our off-grid solutions like solar microgrids, we wish to help rural communities and businesses in India meet their urgent power needs quickly and economically. This initiative will provide a reliable power supply to the electric sewing machines, promote micro-entrepreneurs, and work towards influencing others to adopt renewable energy solutions and contribute to India's rural electrification and transformation".

Mary Rupa Tete, Vice-President and Head of the Usha Silai School commenting on this partnership said, “It is heartening to see how our Usha Silai initiative is growing in terms of impact on skill building and financial empowerment, as well as organically upping the quality of the skills by introducing the automatic zigzag machines and embroidery machines – also ensuring that we use renewable / clean energy for the same. To see more and more women in remote areas empowered, to claim their rightful place in society by becoming earning members of the family is extremely gratifying as that is the vision this initiative is founded on.”

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 05:19 PM IST