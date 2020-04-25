Remittance Economy set to morph forever

Many choose to go home, and in doing so, some will face xenophobia during the journey, some will take Covid-19 with them, while a few will risk ostracization by people who fear that returning migrants are harbingers of the virus. As we are already witnessing this in varying degrees. It is reasonable to assume that some low-skilled jobs will return once economies in developed countries start to recover and that some of these jobs will be filled by migrants, though perhaps a smaller subset than before because of increased preference for native-born workers and accelerated trends toward automation in some industries. However, this will happen at scale only when the worst of Covid-19 fears eventually subside which could take years. It will also take a mighty long time for developed countries to realize that their respective economies do not function as well without economic migration, which again could take years. Post this pandemic, politicians and policymakers will take even longer to realisethat native-born, low-skilled labor does not perfectly substitute for low-skilled migrant labour. Economic migrants will pursue opportunities where they exist, even in other developing countries. Mass migrations have historically happened in waves; there will inevitably be a post-Covid-19 wave of economic migration, many of which may not follow traditional or historical patterns. However, a direct result of Covid-19 could be that migration flows between developing countries become significantly greater than flows between the developing and developed worlds. Such a reorientation could then result in overall and sustained decreases in remittance flows since incomes for economic migrants now in developing countries will be less secure and less lucrative than they were in developed countries. What is abundantly clear is that shorter the duration of the pandemic, the more positive the outcomes for migrants—and the global economy—will be. Lack of human mobility means not only fewer remittances but also real economic risks to countriesreliant on migrant labor and brainpower.