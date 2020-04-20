COVID-19 Newsletter: Global Financial Stability Report by IMF

Grab that opportunity … Now!

That the COVID-19 pandemic poses unprecedented health, economic, and financial stability challenges is well known by now. The first priority is, of course, to save lives. But the necessary containment measures to limit the spread of the virus are causing a dramatic decline in economic activity.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released the April edition of its Global Financial Stability Report this week. This crisis presents a very serious threat to the stability of the global financial system. “Following the COVID-19 outbreak, financial conditions tightened at unprecedented speed, exposing some “cracks” in global financial markets. Market volatility spiked and borrowing costs surged on expectations of widespread defaults. Historically large capital outflows exacerbated domestic shocks in emerging market economies. These developments have raised the risk that the inability of borrowers to service their debts would put pressure on banks and cause credit markets to freeze up.”

“To safeguard economic and financial stability, central banks have eased monetary policy and are providing liquidity to the financial system, to maintain the flow of credit to the economy. Country authorities are supporting people and companies through sizable, timely, temporary, and targeted fiscal measures to put a limit on defaults of firms and households via payment moratoriums and guaranteed credit.”

“Multilateral cooperation has increased the resources available to support the most vulnerable countries and communities. The IMF, with $1 trillion in available resources, is actively supporting its member countries. These policies are essential to ensure that a temporary shutdown of production does not lead to more permanent damage to the productive capacity of the economy, to the financial system, and to the fabric of society. Once the virus outbreak is under control, policies should be aimed at fostering the recovery, as well as assessing and healing the damage inflicted by the pandemic on the balance sheets of non-financial firms, financial institutions, and governments.”