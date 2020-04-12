COVID-19 Newsletter: The economy is hurtling down

With the RBI clearly stating Covid-19 pandemic hanging “over the future, like a spectre,” the central banker has more or less confirmed the onset of a recession, in India and the rest of the world. Recessions characterized by a sharp deceleration in economic growth are often followed by a sharp acceleration, popularly known as “V-shaped recovery.”

An Oxfam study claims that a 20 per cent drop in income caused by COVID-19 recession will push half a billion additional people into poverty, globally. Over 547 million people in this world will be earning less than $ 5.50 (almost Rs 400) per day.

Given the sudden, severe and exogenous nature of the current downturn, forget the V-shaped recovery; the economy won’t bounce back quickly. Instead, the deep psychological scars are apt to linger, with a concomitant effect on behavior on the part of both consumers and businesses. The 2008 financial crisis ended in June 2009, but real gross domestic product didn’t exceed the 2007 peak until the second quarter of 2011. Economic growth is expected to take an even bigger hit this time around.

It took almost five years from the June 2009 recession trough for employment to get back to its pre-recession peak. Economists expect the global unemployment rate to easily exceed the post-World War II record. This time it might be worse. India, already saddled with huge unemployment will have some catching up to do. Firms will be keener to fire, not hire.

Following the Great Depression of the 1930s in the US, the personal savings rate soared as households came to appreciate the benefits of thrift. That is likely to happen again, once households have the wherewithal — a job and a paycheck — to start saving. Lavish, unwanted expenses will take a real long time to revive. Hospitality and fine dining will be pushed back to “somewhere in the future”.