COVID-19 Newsletter: An economic prognosis

CORNERVIEW

Our new thought leadership initiative, a weekly newsletter every Monday which will analyse the effects of COVID-19 from all across the world and present inferences with global economic perspectives. You never know, you could even sniff out a few business opportunities. In times of crisis, every bit helps.

This ongoing pandemic global crisis and the battle against COVID-19 is unlike any war ever witnessed in the modern history. In a war, while lives are lost, economy thrives. Manufacturing activity goes up, service industry sizzles, ports, transport, infrastructure, even agriculture thrives during a war. This COVID-19 battle however, has turned the world turtle. Instead of young soldiers, the older gents are dying. The entire population is in a lockdown, and almost all economic activity has ground to a halt.

A recent projection by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) claims India’s GDP growth rate will go down from 6% to 2.1% during fiscal year 2020-21. China’s from 5.9% to 1% while most of the western G20 economies have been projected to grow negatively, with Germany’s GDP predicted to decelerate at (-) 6.8% while US at (-) 2.8%.

While the jury is still out on the exact growth rate, India tops the chart compared to many other economies – both developed and emerging – but that is little reason to cheer. The fact remains that the Indian government’s fiscal relief during this crisis to the economically weaker sections of the society notwithstanding, it will take quite a long while for the national economy to splutter back into shape.