Reliance Shareholders Approve Entry Into Explosives & Fertilisers, Related-Party Deals Also Get Strong Backing

Reliance shareholders approve entry into explosives, blasting agents, fertilisers and agrochemicals. | File Pic

Mumbai: Reliance Industries shareholders have approved a change to the company’s main business objects, allowing it to enter the explosives, blasting agents, fertilisers and agrochemicals businesses.

The proposal was cleared through a postal ballot completed on August 20, 2026. The change will become effective after approval from the Registrar of Companies.

New business areas

Under the approved change, Reliance can produce, refine, process, store, transport, buy, sell, import, export and market several chemical and explosive products.

These include ammonia, nitric acid and different grades of ammonium nitrate. The list also covers ammonium nitrate fuel oil, commonly called ANFO, emulsions, civilian explosives, industrial explosives, defence explosives and blasting agents.

Reliance can also enter the fertilisers and agrochemicals segment. Its permitted products will include chemicals containing nitrogen, phosphorus or other components.

The company may handle downstream products such as anhydrous ammonia, ammonium sulphate, urea ammonium nitrate and calcium ammonium nitrate. It can also work with related raw materials, feedstocks, intermediate chemicals and by-products.

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Strong shareholder support

The special resolution to change the Objects Clause of Reliance’s Memorandum of Association received 99.9967 percent votes in favour. Only 0.0033 percent of the valid votes were cast against it.

Promoters and the promoter group supported the proposal with 100 percent of their votes. Public institutions gave 99.9975 percent support, while 99.9083 percent of votes from public non-institutional shareholders were in favour.

Related-party deals approved

Shareholders also approved two ordinary resolutions covering material related-party transactions.

The first resolution concerned material transactions involving Reliance Industries. It secured 99.2119 percent of the valid votes cast, while 0.7881 percent voted against it.

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The second resolution covered material related-party transactions involving Reliance subsidiaries. It received 99.2118 percent support, with 0.7882 percent of votes against the proposal.

Reliance said all three resolutions were passed with the required majority. The company had 47,11,877 shareholders on the July 17 cut-off date. KFin Technologies provided the remote electronic voting facility for the postal ballot process. Voting took place entirely through the remote e-voting system.