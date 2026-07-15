Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Reports ₹2.84 Crore Q1 Profit

Mumbai: Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) on Wednesday reported an 11% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax to ₹2.84 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹2.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Revenue from Operations
Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹8.64 crore. This marks a decrease from ₹12.46 crore reported in Q1 FY26.
Total Income and Expenses
RIIL's total income for the quarter was ₹14.92 crore, up from ₹13.72 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY26). Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹12.20 crore from ₹10.02 crore in Q4 FY26.
Profit Before Tax
The company's consolidated profit before tax for Q1 FY27 was ₹2.72 crore. This is a decline from ₹3.47 crore in Q1 FY26.
Share of Associate Profit
RIIL's share of profit from its associate, Reliance Europe Limited, for the quarter was ₹27 lakh. This contributed to the overall consolidated profit.
Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.