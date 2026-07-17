Reliance Industries Q1 FY27 Profit Declines To ₹23,001 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹3.12 Lakh Crore

Reliance Industries reported Q1 FY27 consolidated revenue of Rs 3.12 lakh crore. | File Pic

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd reported a year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 23,001 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while revenue from operations increased to Rs 311,850 crore.

Compared with Rs 30,681 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and Rs 20,616 crore in the March 2026 quarter, the results reflected stronger sequential earnings but a lower year-on-year profit base.

Opening Performance Summary

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 311,850 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 248,660 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income stood at Rs 318,400 crore, while total expenses increased to Rs 287,770 crore. Profit before tax came in at Rs 30,630 crore, compared with Rs 37,146 crore a year earlier.

Sequential Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations increased from Rs 298,621 crore in Q4 FY26 to Rs 311,850 crore. Profit after tax rose from Rs 20,616 crore to Rs 23,001 crore, while profit after tax including the share of associates and joint ventures improved to Rs 23,196 crore from Rs 20,589 crore.

Total expenses also increased quarter-on-quarter to Rs 287,770 crore from Rs 275,873 crore.

Key Drivers

Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 7,717 crore, finance costs were Rs 8,337 crore, depreciation, amortisation and depletion expense amounted to Rs 15,100 crore, while other expenses totalled Rs 42,870 crore during the quarter.

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Basic and diluted earnings per share were Rs 15.48 each. The company also recorded Rs 195 crore as its share of profit from associates and joint ventures.

Additional Context

The company disclosed that other income in the corresponding quarter of the previous year included Rs 8,924 crore from the sale of listed investments, an item that influenced the year-on-year comparison.

The Board of Directors approved the unaudited results at its meeting held on July 17, 2026, following review by the Audit Committee.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and does not constitute investment advice.