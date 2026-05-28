Reliance Industries Moves Bombay HC To Stall Gippy Grewal's Carry On Jatta 4 Release

One of Punjabi cinema’s most-awaited films, Carry On Jatta 4, landed in legal trouble just weeks before its scheduled theatrical release. The film, which is slated to hit cinemas on June 26, 2026, is now at the centre of a legal dispute after Reliance Industries reportedly approached the Bombay High Court seeking to stall its release.

According to a report in Live Law, the matter is linked to a contractual disagreement involving a tripartite arrangement between Reliance Industries, Panorama Studios International and Humble Motion Pictures, the production banner associated with Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal.

The case recently came up before Justice Abhay Ahuja in the Bombay High Court. During the hearing, Reliance reportedly sought urgent protection from the court, expressing concern that third-party rights related to the film could be created while the dispute remains unresolved.

Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing on behalf of Reliance, reportedly submitted that the interim application was filed due to an apprehension that the defendant might create third-party rights connected to the project.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing Panorama Studios International opposed the request and argued that some third-party rights had already been created before Reliance moved court.

The court has reportedly allowed Reliance to correct procedural defects in its filing and granted the company permission to approach the Vacation Court for further relief.

The sudden legal development created uncertainty around one of Punjabi cinema’s biggest comedy franchises. Directed by Smeep Kang, Carry On Jatta 4 features a star-studded cast including Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jaswinder Bhalla and Karamjit Anmol.

The previous installment, Carry On Jatta 3, emerged as a historic blockbuster in 2023. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing Punjabi films globally. It also received an overwhelming response in international markets such as Canada, the UK and Australia, where Punjabi cinema enjoys strong popularity.

So far, neither the makers of the film nor Reliance Industries have issued a detailed public statement regarding the dispute.