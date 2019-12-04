Reliance Jio out with new tariffs, remains cheaper than competitors

New Delhi: Telecom operator -- Reliance Jio Infocom Limited -- on Wednesday announced its revised 'new all-in-one plans' which at a glance appear to be 25 per cent cheaper when compared to its competitors in the market.

The new plans, introduced by Jio, which will be available for all its customers beginning December 6, begin from Rs 199 per month which will give customers 1.5 GB of data per day, along with unlimited calls on Jio phones with a validity of 28 days. The customers will also get 1,000 minutes to call on non-Jio mobiles, under the plan.

However, a plan from Bharati Airtel, offering similar benefits along with access to some other entertainment apps, comes at Rs 248.

The Vodafone customers too will have to shell out Rs 249 for similar benefits after the tariff hike by the telcos.

It is also important to note that while Jio's tariff hike comes into effect from December 6, that of Airtel and Vodafone has already been implemented.

Meanwhile, the other plans announced by Jio are Rs 399 for two months validity, Rs 555 for three months, with a month having 28 days validity.

Jio has also announced a Rs 2,199 plan with a year-long validity, which offers 1.5 GB data per day, along with unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 12,000 minutes of Jio to other network calls.