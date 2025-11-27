 Reliance Industries' Shares Mount 2%, Market Valuation Shines At ₹21 Lakh Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReliance Industries' Shares Mount 2%, Market Valuation Shines At ₹21 Lakh Crore

Reliance Industries' Shares Mount 2%, Market Valuation Shines At ₹21 Lakh Crore

Shares of Reliance Industries climbed 2 per cent, taking its market valuation to Rs 21 lakh crore. The company's market valuation surged to Rs 21,24,259.89 crore at the close of trade. The stock settled up 0.21 per cent on the BSE. So far this year, the blue-chip stock has surged over 29 per cent. The rally in the stock was also instrumental in driving equity markets higher.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 08:10 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd on Wednesday climbed 2 per cent, taking its market valuation to Rs 21 lakh crore.The market heavyweight stock went up by 1.99 per cent to settle at Rs 1,569.75 on the BSE. During the day, the stock rallied 2.12 per cent to Rs 1,571.80 -- its 52-week high.At the NSE, the firm's shares edged higher by 1.96 per cent to Rs 1,569.90. During the day, the stock reached its 52-week high of Rs 1,571.60.

Read Also
Reliance Industries & US-Based Digital Realty Co-Steer Joint Venture To Invest ₹98,000 Crore To...
article-image

The company's market valuation surged to Rs 21,24,259.89 crore at the close of trade on Wednesday.This is the second day of gains for Reliance Industries. On Tuesday, the stock settled up 0.21 per cent on the BSE.So far this year, the blue-chip stock has surged over 29 per cent.The rally in the stock was also instrumental in driving equity markets higher.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,022.50 points or 1.21 per cent to settle at 85,609.51. The 50-share NSE Nifty zoomed 320.50 points or 1.24 per cent to end at 26,205.30."FII (Foreign Institutional Investor) buying returned on Tuesday, reinforcing bullish sentiment, while heavyweights including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries added stability to the rally," Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Reliance Industries' Shares Mount 2%, Market Valuation Shines At ₹21 Lakh Crore
Reliance Industries' Shares Mount 2%, Market Valuation Shines At ₹21 Lakh Crore
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 27, 2025
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 27, 2025
FPJ Exclusive: Trupti Bhoir On Global Success Of Paro, Exposing Bride Trafficking & Taking Survivor Voices To National Platforms
FPJ Exclusive: Trupti Bhoir On Global Success Of Paro, Exposing Bride Trafficking & Taking Survivor Voices To National Platforms
Hong Kong Blaze At Wang Fuk Court Leaves 44 Dead, 45 Injured As Rescue Teams Battle Massive Multi-Building Fire
Hong Kong Blaze At Wang Fuk Court Leaves 44 Dead, 45 Injured As Rescue Teams Battle Massive Multi-Building Fire

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance Industries' Shares Mount 2%, Market Valuation Shines At ₹21 Lakh Crore

Reliance Industries' Shares Mount 2%, Market Valuation Shines At ₹21 Lakh Crore

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 27, 2025

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 27, 2025

India’s LPG Consumption Soars 44% Since 2017, Import Dependence Remains High

India’s LPG Consumption Soars 44% Since 2017, Import Dependence Remains High

Centre Clears ₹7,280-Cr Scheme To Boost Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing

Centre Clears ₹7,280-Cr Scheme To Boost Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing

SEBI Eases Eligibility Norms: Graduates From Any Discipline Can Now Become Investment Advisers,...

SEBI Eases Eligibility Norms: Graduates From Any Discipline Can Now Become Investment Advisers,...