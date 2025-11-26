 Reliance Industries & US-Based Digital Realty Co-Steer Joint Venture To Invest ₹98,000 Crore To Build 1 Gigawatt Data Centres In Andhra Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReliance Industries & US-Based Digital Realty Co-Steer Joint Venture To Invest ₹98,000 Crore To Build 1 Gigawatt Data Centres In Andhra Pradesh

Reliance Industries & US-Based Digital Realty Co-Steer Joint Venture To Invest ₹98,000 Crore To Build 1 Gigawatt Data Centres In Andhra Pradesh

Digital Connexion, a joint venture between Brookfield, Reliance Industries, and Digital Realty, will invest about Rs 98,000 crore to build 1 gigawatt data centres in Andhra Pradesh. This is the second major investment in the country, which follows Google's announcement made last month to invest USD 15 billion in Andhra Pradesh for building an artificial intelligence hub comprising data centres.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Digital Connexion, a joint venture between Brookfield, Reliance Industries and US-based Digital Realty, on Wednesday said it will invest USD 11 billion, about Rs 98,000 crore, by 2030 to build 1 Gigawatts data centres in Andhra Pradesh.The AI-native, purpose-built data centres will be spread over 400 acres in Visakhapatnam, the digital infrastructure company said in a statement.

"Digital Connexion...announced an investment of approximately USD 11 billion over a period of five years till 2030 for building 1 Gigawatts state-of-the-art AI-native, purpose-built data centres in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh across 400 acres of land," the company statement said.

This is the second major investment in the country, which follows Google's announcement made last month to invest USD 15 billion in Andhra Pradesh for building an artificial intelligence hub comprising data centres as well in Visakhapatnam.Digital Connexion has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board for making the investment, the statement said.

"Digital Connexion data centres are purpose-built to support seamless AI workloads empowering hyperscalers and enterprises with future-ready systems, robust substations, redundant power feeds, and rack densities to power the next decade of innovation," the statement.The company already has a campus in Chennai, and another is being constructed in Mumbai's Chandivali area. Both are strategically located for low-latency, carrier-neutral connectivity, the statement said. 

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Lifts Stay On 26/11 Terror Attack Handler Abu Jundal's Trial, But Administrative Hurdles May Slow Proceedings
Bombay HC Lifts Stay On 26/11 Terror Attack Handler Abu Jundal's Trial, But Administrative Hurdles May Slow Proceedings
Bengaluru-Based Electric Vehicle Firm 3ev Industries Raises ₹120 Crore For Scaling Up Manufacturing, Charging Infrastructure & Aftermarket Services
Bengaluru-Based Electric Vehicle Firm 3ev Industries Raises ₹120 Crore For Scaling Up Manufacturing, Charging Infrastructure & Aftermarket Services
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates French Major Safran's Maintenance Facility For Commercial Aircraft's LEAP Engines
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates French Major Safran's Maintenance Facility For Commercial Aircraft's LEAP Engines
Maharashtra: 'Mahayuti Will Secure Maximum Seats In Dec 2 Local Polls,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Dismissing Alliance Rift
Maharashtra: 'Mahayuti Will Secure Maximum Seats In Dec 2 Local Polls,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Dismissing Alliance Rift

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance Industries & US-Based Digital Realty Co-Steer Joint Venture To Invest ₹98,000 Crore To...

Reliance Industries & US-Based Digital Realty Co-Steer Joint Venture To Invest ₹98,000 Crore To...

Bengaluru-Based Electric Vehicle Firm 3ev Industries Raises ₹120 Crore For Scaling Up...

Bengaluru-Based Electric Vehicle Firm 3ev Industries Raises ₹120 Crore For Scaling Up...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates French Major Safran's Maintenance Facility For Commercial...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates French Major Safran's Maintenance Facility For Commercial...

Gold & Silver Prices Conquer Firm Global Trends, Frail US Macroeconomic Data Ignites Interest Rate...

Gold & Silver Prices Conquer Firm Global Trends, Frail US Macroeconomic Data Ignites Interest Rate...

IEPFA & SEBI Will Co-Engineer Niveshak Shivir In Jaipur To Provide A One-Stop Facilitation Platform...

IEPFA & SEBI Will Co-Engineer Niveshak Shivir In Jaipur To Provide A One-Stop Facilitation Platform...