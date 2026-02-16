Record Capex & Big Bets On Manufacturing, Is Budget 2026 India’s Growth Blueprint?

In Interview with PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Budget 2026-27 reflects a long-term vision. |

New Delhi: In Interview with PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Budget 2026-27 reflects a long-term vision. Capital expenditure stands at about Rs 12.2 lakh crore, nearly five times higher than in 2013.

Railways have been allocated nearly Rs 3 lakh crore, with focus on high-speed corridors and freight expansion. Highway spending has also risen sharply compared to a decade ago.

Manufacturing Gets Strong Push

The Prime Minister said manufacturing is central to India’s growth strategy. Through Make in India and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, India has expanded electronics, defence and pharmaceutical production.

He noted that India is now the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. Defence exports have crossed ₹23,000 crore.

New focus areas include semiconductors, rare earths, biopharma and container manufacturing.

Private Sector’s Role

He urged private companies to invest more in research, innovation and technology. He said long-term competitiveness must come from quality and productivity, not protection.

He added that manufacturing creates jobs across skill levels and supports many related industries.