 Premium Homes Priced At ₹1 Crore & Above Now Account For 50% Of India’s Residential Sales: Knight Frank Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPremium Homes Priced At ₹1 Crore & Above Now Account For 50% Of India’s Residential Sales: Knight Frank Report

Premium Homes Priced At ₹1 Crore & Above Now Account For 50% Of India’s Residential Sales: Knight Frank Report

India’s residential market showed resilience in 2025 with 3.48 lakh units sold, driven by premiumisation. Homes priced Rs 1 crore and above now constitute 50 percent of total annual sales, rising 14 percent YoY, while affordable units (under Rs 50 lakh) declined 17 percent YoY and new launches fell 28 percent. Developers are shifting focus to higher-value projects amid stable macro conditions.

IANSUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The overall residential market in India continues to exhibit underlying resilience, supported by a stable macroeconomic backdrop and recent repo rate cuts, a report showed on Monday. Premium segments (homes priced Rs 1 crore and above) now constitute 50 per cent of total annual sales in the country.

While the overall market remained resilient with 3,48,207 units sold in 2025 and sales of units priced over Rs 1 crore rose by 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY), the affordable housing segment – homes priced under Rs 50 lakh, experienced a significant decline of 17 per cent YoY, said the report by Knight Frank India for the second half last year (H2 2025). The report notes that the slowdown is largely confined to lower ticket segments.

Read Also
Signature Global To Launch Branded Luxury Housing In Gurugram With ₹5,000 Crore Revenue Potential
article-image

Consequently, homes priced above Rs 1 crore now dominate the landscape leaving a comparatively much smaller footprint of affordable housing sales across India. This trend was particularly evident in cities like Delhi-NCR, said the report. “The affordable housing segment faces pronounced pressures, with demand declining 17 per cent YoY and supply contracting more sharply by 28 per cent YoY.

This divergence signals a structural shift in the market, as capital allocation and buyer preference increasingly gravitate toward higher-value homes,” said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India. The marked slowdown in new affordable launches highlights developers’ reluctance to commit capital to this segment, as they focus on premium housing, which is shaping the current housing cycle, he mentioned.

FPJ Shorts
Premium Homes Priced At ₹1 Crore & Above Now Account For 50% Of India’s Residential Sales: Knight Frank Report
Premium Homes Priced At ₹1 Crore & Above Now Account For 50% Of India’s Residential Sales: Knight Frank Report
Rajasthan: 7 Workers Burnt Alive In Bhiwadi Chemical Factory Fire; 2 Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway
Rajasthan: 7 Workers Burnt Alive In Bhiwadi Chemical Factory Fire; 2 Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway
Bride-To-Be Rashmika Mandanna REACTS As Pap Wishes 'Shaadi Mubarak' At Mumbai Airport Ahead Of Jaipur Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda
Bride-To-Be Rashmika Mandanna REACTS As Pap Wishes 'Shaadi Mubarak' At Mumbai Airport Ahead Of Jaipur Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda
India’s Trade Push Enters A New & More Aggressive Phase, Here's How FTAs Expanding Will Drive Faster Growth & Boost MSME Exports Globally?
India’s Trade Push Enters A New & More Aggressive Phase, Here's How FTAs Expanding Will Drive Faster Growth & Boost MSME Exports Globally?

In 2025, the affordable housing sector faced a significant supply crunch as well, as developers pivoted away from lower-ticket projects, leading to a 28 per cent YoY drop in new launches for units priced under Rs 50 lakh and an 9 per cent decline in the Rs 50 lakh–Rs 1 crore category. This lack of fresh supply resulted in 7 per cent contraction of unsold inventory in the sub-Rs 50 lakh segment, even as the broader market underwent a major structural shift toward premiumisation, the report said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Premium Homes Priced At ₹1 Crore & Above Now Account For 50% Of India’s Residential Sales:...
Premium Homes Priced At ₹1 Crore & Above Now Account For 50% Of India’s Residential Sales:...
India’s Trade Push Enters A New & More Aggressive Phase, Here's How FTAs Expanding Will Drive...
India’s Trade Push Enters A New & More Aggressive Phase, Here's How FTAs Expanding Will Drive...
Women, Tech And Defence In Focus, Here's How Budget 2026 Shapes India’s Future Vision?
Women, Tech And Defence In Focus, Here's How Budget 2026 Shapes India’s Future Vision?
Aye Finance Lists Flat At ₹129 On NSE & BSE, Trades 3.17% Lower In Early Deals Despite Positive...
Aye Finance Lists Flat At ₹129 On NSE & BSE, Trades 3.17% Lower In Early Deals Despite Positive...
Record Capex & Big Bets On Manufacturing, Is Budget 2026 India’s Growth Blueprint?
Record Capex & Big Bets On Manufacturing, Is Budget 2026 India’s Growth Blueprint?