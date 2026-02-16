Women, Tech And Defence In Focus, Here's How Budget 2026 Shapes India’s Future Vision?

Budget 2026 focuses on women’s empowerment, digital leadership and defence modernisation. | Image by Grok |

New Delhi: In an interview with PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said women’s welfare guides government decisions. Budget announcements include support for women entrepreneurs through innovative finance and rural retail models.

Girls’ STEM hostels in every district aim to help women pursue science and technology education safely.

Training 1.5 lakh caregivers next year will formalise care work and create jobs.

India’s Tech Ambition

The Prime Minister said India aims for digital leadership, not just digital adoption. Tax incentives for data centres will boost AI infrastructure.

He said expanding data infrastructure will support India’s ambition to become a global AI hub. Digital laws aim to ensure security and privacy.

Defence And Reform Momentum

A record Rs 7.85 lakh crore has been allocated for defence. Of this, 75 percent of procurement funds are reserved for domestic industries.

The Prime Minister said reforms such as GST, FDI changes and digital payments have helped common citizens by reducing middlemen and improving services.

He outlined future priorities: improving competitiveness, deepening innovation and simplifying governance.