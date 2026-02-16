 Women, Tech And Defence In Focus, Here's How Budget 2026 Shapes India’s Future Vision?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWomen, Tech And Defence In Focus, Here's How Budget 2026 Shapes India’s Future Vision?

Women, Tech And Defence In Focus, Here's How Budget 2026 Shapes India’s Future Vision?

Budget 2026 focuses on women’s empowerment, digital leadership and defence modernisation. New STEM hostels, caregiver training and rural entrepreneurship support women. Data centre incentives aim to strengthen India’s AI ecosystem. Record defence spending supports domestic industry. Reforms will continue to boost productivity and simplify governance.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Budget 2026 focuses on women’s empowerment, digital leadership and defence modernisation. | Image by Grok |

New Delhi: In an interview with PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said women’s welfare guides government decisions. Budget announcements include support for women entrepreneurs through innovative finance and rural retail models.

Girls’ STEM hostels in every district aim to help women pursue science and technology education safely.

Training 1.5 lakh caregivers next year will formalise care work and create jobs.

Read Also
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India AI Impact Expo 2026 Today
article-image

India’s Tech Ambition

FPJ Shorts
Anushka Sharma Dons 'Tulsi Mala' With Virat Kohli At Mumbai Airport: Does It Mean That The Actor Has Given Up Non-Veg Food, Alcohol & Partying? Know Here
Anushka Sharma Dons 'Tulsi Mala' With Virat Kohli At Mumbai Airport: Does It Mean That The Actor Has Given Up Non-Veg Food, Alcohol & Partying? Know Here
Former Pakistani Players Call For Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi & Shadab Khan's T20 Exit After Embarrassing 61-Run Loss To Team India
Former Pakistani Players Call For Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi & Shadab Khan's T20 Exit After Embarrassing 61-Run Loss To Team India
Premium Homes Priced At ₹1 Crore & Above Now Account For 50% Of India’s Residential Sales: Knight Frank Report
Premium Homes Priced At ₹1 Crore & Above Now Account For 50% Of India’s Residential Sales: Knight Frank Report
Rajasthan: 7 Workers Burnt Alive In Bhiwadi Chemical Factory Fire; 2 Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway
Rajasthan: 7 Workers Burnt Alive In Bhiwadi Chemical Factory Fire; 2 Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway

The Prime Minister said India aims for digital leadership, not just digital adoption. Tax incentives for data centres will boost AI infrastructure.

He said expanding data infrastructure will support India’s ambition to become a global AI hub. Digital laws aim to ensure security and privacy.

Read Also
Record Capex & Big Bets On Manufacturing, Is Budget 2026 India’s Growth Blueprint?
article-image

Defence And Reform Momentum

A record Rs 7.85 lakh crore has been allocated for defence. Of this, 75 percent of procurement funds are reserved for domestic industries.

The Prime Minister said reforms such as GST, FDI changes and digital payments have helped common citizens by reducing middlemen and improving services.

He outlined future priorities: improving competitiveness, deepening innovation and simplifying governance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Premium Homes Priced At ₹1 Crore & Above Now Account For 50% Of India’s Residential Sales:...
Premium Homes Priced At ₹1 Crore & Above Now Account For 50% Of India’s Residential Sales:...
India’s Trade Push Enters A New & More Aggressive Phase, Here's How FTAs Expanding Will Drive...
India’s Trade Push Enters A New & More Aggressive Phase, Here's How FTAs Expanding Will Drive...
Women, Tech And Defence In Focus, Here's How Budget 2026 Shapes India’s Future Vision?
Women, Tech And Defence In Focus, Here's How Budget 2026 Shapes India’s Future Vision?
Aye Finance Lists Flat At ₹129 On NSE & BSE, Trades 3.17% Lower In Early Deals Despite Positive...
Aye Finance Lists Flat At ₹129 On NSE & BSE, Trades 3.17% Lower In Early Deals Despite Positive...
Record Capex & Big Bets On Manufacturing, Is Budget 2026 India’s Growth Blueprint?
Record Capex & Big Bets On Manufacturing, Is Budget 2026 India’s Growth Blueprint?