 Aye Finance Lists Flat At ₹129 On NSE & BSE, Trades 3.17% Lower In Early Deals Despite Positive Market
NBFC Aye Finance made a flat debut on February 16, listing at its IPO price of Rs 129 on both NSE and BSE, later slipping 3.17 percent to Rs 124.91 on NSE. Market cap stood at Rs 3,080 crore. The Rs 1,010-crore IPO (Rs 710 crore fresh issue + Rs 300 crore OFS) was fully subscribed last week. Funds will bolster capital for MSE lending expansion. The company serves 5.9 lakh customers.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Aye Finance made a flat market debut on Monday, listing at par with the issue price of Rs 129. The stock listed at Rs 129 apiece on both the NSE and the BSE. Later, it traded 3.17 per cent lower at Rs 124.91 on the NSE. Following its listing, the company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 3,079.87 crore on the NSE.

The company's debut came on a day when the broader equity markets are trading in the green. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 165.32 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 82,792.08, while the NSE Nifty rose 57.25 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 25,528.35 in the morning trade. Last week, the initial public offering (IPO) of Aye Finance was fully subscribed. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 122-129 per share.

The Rs 1,010-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 710 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 300 crore by current shareholders. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised by the company to strengthen its capital base, supporting future capital requirements arising from the expansion of its business and asset base.

Classified as a middle-layer NBFC, Aye Finance focuses on lending to micro and small enterprises (MSEs), a segment that remains largely underserved by traditional banks. As of September 30, 2025, Aye Finance operated across 18 states and three Union Territories, serving around 5.9 lakh active customers, with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 6,027.6 crore. 

