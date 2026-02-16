 India’s Trade Push Enters A New & More Aggressive Phase, Here's How FTAs Expanding Will Drive Faster Growth & Boost MSME Exports Globally?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia’s Trade Push Enters A New & More Aggressive Phase, Here's How FTAs Expanding Will Drive Faster Growth & Boost MSME Exports Globally?

India’s Trade Push Enters A New & More Aggressive Phase, Here's How FTAs Expanding Will Drive Faster Growth & Boost MSME Exports Globally?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s 38 FTAs will boost exports, deepen supply-chain links and strengthen MSMEs. Zero-duty access in the UK and EU will benefit labour-intensive sectors. Services trade and global integration are expected to grow. He said the deals support India’s long-term goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s 38 FTAs will boost exports, deepen supply-chain links and strengthen MSMEs. |

New Delhi: In an interview with PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s recent trade agreements with the EU, UK, Australia, UAE and others reflect a stronger and more confident economy. He said India now has Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with 38 partner nations, calling it an unprecedented milestone.

According to him, earlier trade talks under previous governments did not conclude successfully. He said reforms, political stability and policy clarity over the last decade helped India negotiate from a position of strength.

Read Also
Women, Tech And Defence In Focus, Here's How Budget 2026 Shapes India’s Future Vision?
article-image

Big Export Opportunities

Under the India-UK and India-EU agreements, 99 percent of Indian exports will get zero-duty access. This will benefit sectors such as textiles, footwear, electronics, engineering goods and chemicals.

FPJ Shorts
India’s Trade Push Enters A New & More Aggressive Phase, Here's How FTAs Expanding Will Drive Faster Growth & Boost MSME Exports Globally?
India’s Trade Push Enters A New & More Aggressive Phase, Here's How FTAs Expanding Will Drive Faster Growth & Boost MSME Exports Globally?
'Mujhe Abhi Bhi Iss Desh Mein Rehna Hai...': Taapsee Pannu Chooses Prime Minister Narendra Modi As Her Favourite Politician Over Rahul Gandhi - Watch Video
'Mujhe Abhi Bhi Iss Desh Mein Rehna Hai...': Taapsee Pannu Chooses Prime Minister Narendra Modi As Her Favourite Politician Over Rahul Gandhi - Watch Video
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin Tomorrow: Traffic Advisory, Strict Rules, What To Carry & Avoid; 46 Lakh Students To Appear
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin Tomorrow: Traffic Advisory, Strict Rules, What To Carry & Avoid; 46 Lakh Students To Appear
Mumbai Crime: 48-Year-Old Businessman Booked For ₹2.51 Crore Agri-Trading Fraud
Mumbai Crime: 48-Year-Old Businessman Booked For ₹2.51 Crore Agri-Trading Fraud

The Prime Minister said these agreements go beyond tariff cuts. They improve supply-chain integration and give Indian firms better access to advanced markets. Merchandise trade with Australia and the UAE has doubled after FTAs were signed.

He said services trade will also gain. IT, financial services and professionals will get better regulatory certainty and mobility.

Read Also
Record Capex & Big Bets On Manufacturing, Is Budget 2026 India’s Growth Blueprint?
article-image

MSMEs At The Centre

The Prime Minister said MSMEs are now central to trade policy. He highlighted easier credit, reduced compliance burden and support for certification and technology upgrades.

He said MSMEs must become globally integrated enterprises, not just local suppliers. Sectors such as leather, handicrafts, processed food and gems and jewellery are expected to benefit.

He described these agreements as tools to help India move towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Trade Push Enters A New & More Aggressive Phase, Here's How FTAs Expanding Will Drive...
India’s Trade Push Enters A New & More Aggressive Phase, Here's How FTAs Expanding Will Drive...
Women, Tech And Defence In Focus, Here's How Budget 2026 Shapes India’s Future Vision?
Women, Tech And Defence In Focus, Here's How Budget 2026 Shapes India’s Future Vision?
Aye Finance Lists Flat At ₹129 On NSE & BSE, Trades 3.17% Lower In Early Deals Despite Positive...
Aye Finance Lists Flat At ₹129 On NSE & BSE, Trades 3.17% Lower In Early Deals Despite Positive...
Record Capex & Big Bets On Manufacturing, Is Budget 2026 India’s Growth Blueprint?
Record Capex & Big Bets On Manufacturing, Is Budget 2026 India’s Growth Blueprint?
FM Sitharaman To Strengthen Economic Ties With Norway, Meets PM, Finance Minister, CEOs & Investors...
FM Sitharaman To Strengthen Economic Ties With Norway, Meets PM, Finance Minister, CEOs & Investors...