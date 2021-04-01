Recapitalization of public banks, extended ECLG scheme, and new PLI scheme: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on April 1, 2021

Recapitalization of four PSU Banks:

The Finance Ministry has announced to infuse fresh capital of Rs 14,500 crore in four public sector banks. For that, the government will issue non-interest-bearing recapitalization bonds to the banks.

Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India and UCO Bank are the four lenders chosen for that purpose. Out of the allotted amount of Rs 14,500 crore, Central Bank of India will receive the highest capital of Rs 4,800 crore. It will be followed by Rs 4,100 crore in Indian Overseas Bank, Rs 3,000 crore in Bank of India and Rs 2,600 crore in UCO Bank.

Three out of the four chosen lenders- Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India and UCO Bank- are placed under prompt corrective action (PCA) framework. Under this, they are restricted from conducting lending activities.

With fresh capital infusion, these banks are likely to come out of PCA and restart their usual business activities.