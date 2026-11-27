RBI |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could consider a sharper 50-basis-point (bps) repo rate hike at its upcoming December Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting amid resilient economic growth and persistent inflationary pressures, according to a report by Axis Bank Economic Research.

While a 25 bps interest rate hike remains the base case, strengthening domestic demand and elevated inflation have increased the possibility of more aggressive monetary tightening.

Strong GDP Growth Supports Rate Hike

Axis Bank Economic Research has projected India's second-quarter GDP growth at 7.6%, with gross value added (GVA) growth estimated at 8.3%. Government spending, resilient consumption and greater availability of credit for working capital requirements have supported economic momentum. Stronger growth could also warrant an upward revision to the RBI's earlier GDP growth projection of 7.1%.

Sticky Inflation Raises Concerns

Inflation is expected to remain above the RBI's upper tolerance threshold of 6% until at least June 2027, strengthening the case for tighter monetary policy. The report highlighted growing evidence of second-round inflationary effects, with rising input costs increasingly being transmitted to goods and services. Expanding corporate margins and persistent output price pressures could further complicate the central bank's inflation management strategy.

Credit Growth Signals Overheating Risks

Accelerating credit growth has emerged as another potential indicator of economic overheating. According to the report, interest rates may need to rise further if domestic demand remains strong and inflation fails to moderate towards 5% in FY28. Persistent inflation could potentially push the terminal policy rate to 6.5%, around 50 bps above the estimated neutral rate.

Bond Markets Price In Aggressive Tightening

Current interest rate swaps appear to factor in a 50 bps rate increase, reflecting expectations of tighter monetary conditions. The report suggested that a larger December rate hike could provide the RBI with room to pause subsequently and assess evolving economic trends.

Meanwhile, rising global interest rates could exert additional upward pressure on Indian government bond yields, potentially pushing them towards 7.5%.

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