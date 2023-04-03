RBI appoints Neeraj Nigam as executive director | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Neeraj Nigam as executive director, effective today, the central bank said in a release.

Prior to this, Nigam was heading the Bhopal office of the central bank as regional director.

Nigam will oversee the departments of consumer education and security, financial inclusion and development, legal, and secretary in his capacity as executive director.

In the RBI's central office as well as regional offices, Nigam has more than three decades of expertise in regulation and supervision, human resource management, property management, currency management, bank accounts, and other areas.

