SEBI identifies New India Assurance not a Large Corporate | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The New India Assurance Company Ltd announced that the company confirms The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. is not a Large Corporate as per the applicability criteria mentioned in Clause 2.2 of SEBI Circular.

The disclosure is pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/ 144 dated November 26, 2018.