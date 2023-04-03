Karur Vysya Bank loans up 13.2% on yr at ₹643.9 bln on March 31

Karur Vysya Bank's advances grew 13.2% on year to ₹643.94 bln as on March 31, according to provisional data shared by the bank today for the March quarter with the exchanges.
Total deposits rose 11.9% on year to ₹766.37 bln as on March 31.
The bank's current account savings account deposits aggregated ₹254.49 bln as on March 31, up from ₹239.04 bln a year ago.
Read Also
SpiceJet completes SpiceXpress hive off; Cargo and logistics business transferred to SpiceXpress
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)