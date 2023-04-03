Karur Vysya Bank loans up 13.2% on yr at ₹643.9 bln on March 31 | Image: Karur Vysya Bank (Representative)

Karur Vysya Bank's advances grew 13.2% on year to ₹643.94 bln as on March 31, according to provisional data shared by the bank today for the March quarter with the exchanges.

Total deposits rose 11.9% on year to ₹766.37 bln as on March 31.

The bank's current account savings account deposits aggregated ₹254.49 bln as on March 31, up from ₹239.04 bln a year ago.

