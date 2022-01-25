Raymond Q3 net profit at Rs 101.07 cr, income up 48.25%

Raymond Ltd reported a multifold jump in its net profit to Rs 101.07 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2021.

The company added that the revenue from operations was up 48.25 per cent to Rs 1,843.39 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,243.44 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Commenting on the result, Raymond Chairman & Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said: ''With our focused approach on capitalizing on the growing demand for our products and continued cost optimization, we delivered record profitability. We generated free cash flows to reduce debt and are progressing towards being a net debt free business.''

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 08:53 PM IST