RateGain Subsidiary Sojern Hosts Second European Destinations Advisory Board In Athens

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Mumbai: RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd (RateGain) announced on 8 October 2026 that its subsidiary, Sojern, convened its second annual European Destinations Advisory Board in Athens, Greece.

Advisory Board Meeting

The meeting gathered senior marketing leaders from destinations across Europe to discuss the trends affecting the region's tourism industry. This follows the inaugural board meeting held in Paris.

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Key Discussions

Discussions focused on the combined capabilities of Sojern and Adara following RateGain's acquisition. The board also reviewed the next evolution of Sojern's Economic Impact Report (EIR), which helps destinations measure their marketing investment return, and the role of AI in destination marketing.

New Members

Sojern welcomed new members to its 2026 European Destinations Advisory Board. These include Abigail Sigüenza, Strategic Marketing Director at Madrid Destino; Victor Goitia, Marketing Director at Costa Brava Girona Tourism Board; and Chris McDonald, Partnership Marketing Campaigns Lead at VisitScotland.

Leadership Statement

Sylvia Weiler, President and General Manager, Global Destinations, at Sojern, said the board meeting is a valuable gathering for individuals shaping destination marketing across Europe. Weiler added that the direct line to customers is important as Sojern and Adara integrate their data and insights.

Host Remarks

Eleni Mitraki, Director for Tourism Promotion at the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO), said hosting the conversation about the industry's direction was a privilege. Mitraki noted that for national tourism organisations, success involves understanding the true impact of marketing to build sustainable tourism.

Company Overview

RateGain Travel Technologies, an Indian company founded in 2004, provides AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality sector. Sojern, established in 2007, was acquired by RateGain in 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.