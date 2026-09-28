RateGain Travel Technologies Appoints Chetan Garg As Chief Financial Officer

RateGain Travel Technologies |

Mumbai: RateGain Travel Technologies on Saturday announced the appointment of Chetan Garg as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective 28 September 2026. Garg will be based in Noida and will lead the company's global finance function.

Leadership Team

Bhanu Chopra, Founder and Managing Director, RateGain Travel Technologies, said strong finance leadership is central to how the company operates as a global, listed entity. Chopra added that Garg has experience in integrating acquired businesses and establishing governance.

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Chetan Garg's Vision

Garg stated that his focus will be on converting RateGain's growth into consistent returns and building a finance function suited to the company's scale. He highlighted the company's core strength in data and AI for customer results.

Professional Background

Garg brings nearly two decades of financial and business leadership experience from healthcare, consumer durables, and consulting sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Optum India, a part of UnitedHealth Group.

Prior Roles

Before Optum, Garg held various finance leadership positions at Whirlpool Corporation in the US and India, including Vice President of Finance for Whirlpool Asia. His career began as a management consultant with PwC and Deloitte India.

Educational Qualifications

Garg holds an MBA in Finance from Cornell University and a B.Tech from IIT Madras.

About RateGain Travel Technologies

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry. The company serves over 14,000 customers and 700 partners across 160 countries.

Business Operations

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, RateGain works with major hotel chains, airlines, car rental companies, and online travel agencies.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.