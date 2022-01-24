RateGain's latest RGLabs Innovation selected by Malco Enterprises to accelerate revenue recovery

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited, a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, announced that Malco Enterprises of Nevada, Inc, a leading Car Rental Company in Las Vegas, has selected RateGain to drive business recovery with the world's first AI-powered revenue management platform - revAI.

RateGain's revAI platform will help Malco Enterprises leverage over 25 real-time demand indicators that provide hyper-local demand to understand the market potential and adjust their pricing by car segment

Malco has operated as 'Budget Rent A Car' of Las Vegas since 1989, and is one of the largest car rental franchise for ABG in North America.

The company operates in about 10 locations spread across Las Vegas, including the McCarran International Airport. Car Rentals have been subject to extreme volatility since the onset of COVID-19.

Malco will also get a price optimization module to help them capture the extra market share through an AI-driven-price recommendation engine while giving visibility into their current revenue achievement in the ongoing Financial year.

Tom Mallo, Chief Executive Officer of Malco, said, "With RateGain's revAI platform, we get both with an additional advantage of a cutting edge platform powered by AI which makes it possible for every car rental to maximize revenue opportunity."

Siddhartha Kothari, General Manager and EVP for revAI, RateGain, added, "As the car rental industry recovers from COVID-19, we are certain that AI is going to be a critical enabler for addressing the gaps created by COVID and that is the core philosophy of revAI."

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 02:39 PM IST