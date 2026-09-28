Hypersoft Technologies Enters AI Segment With New Platform For Data Science, ERP

Hypersoft Technologies |

Mumbai: Hypersoft Technologies Limited, an enterprise IT solutions provider, announced on 28 September 2026 its foray into the Artificial Intelligence (AI) domain. The company will develop a proprietary AI platform aimed at enhancing Data Science capabilities and ERP efficiency for its global clients.

Diversification and Growth

The company stated that this move represents a significant step in its diversification strategy, building on its four-decade legacy in enterprise IT delivery and international presence. Hypersoft intends to move beyond services-led delivery to building platform-based intellectual property.

Strategic Focus

Hypersoft's entry into AI is an evolution of its existing strengths in Client/Server software development, enterprise applications, and database solutions. The company aims for high-growth investment in GovTech, FinTech, and AI/ML frameworks.

Global Collaboration

The AI platform is being developed in collaboration with technology partners and domain experts from the United States, Singapore, and India. This approach seeks to combine global technological depth with local market understanding.

Unified Platform Across Verticals

The platform is designed as a unified AI environment to support advanced data science and ERP capabilities across finance, pharmaceuticals, and strategy consulting sectors. It will facilitate data-driven financial analysis, regulatory-compliant workflows for pharma, and structured decision-support tools.

Management Commentary

Narra Purna Babu, Managing Director, said the initiative marks an important milestone for Hypersoft. Babu added that AI, applied to Data Science and ERP, has the potential to transform how clients operate and grow.

Shareholder Assurance

The company assured shareholders that this diversification into AI is a considered step to strengthen its revenue base. It stated that governance, compliance, and prudent capital management remain central to this initiative.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.