Identixweb Raises Munim ERP Stake To 70.05%, Acquires 20.04% Share For ₹12.23 Crore

Identixweb has acquired an additional 20.04 percent stake in Munim ERP for Rs 12.23 crore. |

Mumbai: Identixweb Ltd has approved the acquisition of an additional 20.04 percent equity stake in its subsidiary, Munim ERP Private Limited (MEPL), for Rs 12.23 crore, strengthening its control over the software company.

The company announced the decision after its board approved the transaction on Wednesday.

Stake Increase

Under the deal, Identixweb will acquire 6,693 equity shares of Munim ERP.

Following the acquisition, the company’s total shareholding in MEPL will increase to 70.05 percent.

The transaction is aimed at increasing ownership in the subsidiary while also helping improve its financial structure.

Management said the acquisition will support efforts to rationalise the subsidiary’s debt position.

Deal Structure

The acquisition consideration will be settled through the conversion of an inter-corporate loan extended earlier by Identixweb.

The company expects to complete the transaction within 30 days of approval.

Identixweb stated that the transaction has been carried out on an arm’s length basis, supported by a valuation report prepared by a registered valuer.

Subsidiary Profile

Munim ERP Private Limited, incorporated on June 8, 2022, is based in Surat.

The company specialises in accounting software, GST compliance solutions and ERP services for businesses across multiple industries.

Its software products are designed to help companies manage finance, taxation and operational workflows more efficiently.

Financial Position

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, Munim ERP reported a turnover of Rs 196.06 lakh.

However, the company’s net worth remained negative at Rs 310.19 lakh, reflecting financial stress.

Since Munim ERP is already a subsidiary of Identixweb Ltd, the acquisition qualifies as a related-party transaction.

The company clarified that despite promoter-linked directorships, the deal remains fair and commercially justified.