Air Cairo selects RateGain's product for real-time price intelligence | Image: Air Cairo (Representative)

Air Cairo has selected RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd's AirGain to gather essential pricing insights and competitive intelligence data to speed up growth in a constantly evolving market, the company said via an exchange filing.

With its user-friendly interface, precise, real-time price information, and responsiveness, AirGain is a software as a service solution designed for commercial teams in airlines to assist them in making faster and better pricing decisions at any time of the day, at any number of times.

The second-largest airline in Egypt has chosen AirGain in order to gain access to real-time price intelligence and the capability to quickly adapt to shifting market conditions, allowing them to optimise airfares in real-time and provide the best fares to their passengers.

With operations in more than 40 cities globally and more than 300 weekly flights to 50 foreign and domestic destinations, Air Cairo is a hybrid national airline that has carried more than 20 million passengers over the past 20 years. It is partially owned by the national carrier Egypt Air.

