Ratan Tata's Inner Circle? Harsh Goenka Presents The List Of The Late Industry Titan's Confidants

X

Ratan Tata, the former chairman emeritus of the Tata Group passed away on October 9, at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. A sea of sorrow swept the city and the nation at large mourned the passing of the industry face known for his humanity and humility.

Many poured in with their tributes as the philanthropist and leader of the Indian business paradigm was laid to rest in Mumbai.

Many names emerged during this period in the news cycle that garnered attention for their closeness with Ratan Tata. The people he, who never once married, trusted.

RPG Group chairperson Harsh Goenka, part from posts in tribute to Tata, also shared his list of the 'inner circle' of the man who pioneered Tata Nano.

The inner circle of #RatanTata (in no particular order):



1. Chandra

2. Mehli Mistry

3. His pet dog Goa

4. Noel Tata

5. Shantanu Naidu

6. Jimmy Tata — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 10, 2024

In his post, he enlisted the names that, according to him, were a part of his close group, and said, "The inner circle of #RatanTata (in no particular order):

1. Chandra

2. Mehli Mistry

3. His pet dog Goa

4. Noel Tata

5. Shantanu Naidu

6. Jimmy Tata

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Here, Chandra is understood to stand for the Tata Group's incumbent chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

Charlie Bibby/FT

Chandrashekaran grew the Tata ranks to attain the biggest office in one of the largest conglomerates in the world.

Mehli Mistry

The second name on the list of Mehli Mistry. Mistry, who is a part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, is also a member of the Tata Trusts.

He is also a part of the influential Mistry family.

Goa

Another adorable mention in the list is of Ratan Tata's beloved pet dog, 'Goa'.

The Indian mongrel dog was also seen paying tribute to his late owner at the NCPA.

Noel Tata

Then we have Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's younger brother and head of Tata's lifestyle and fashion business at Trent, another company owned by Tata Group that runs major brands like Zudio and Zara. Noel Tata was the leading figure from the Tata Family, who took stock of Tata's final journey.

Shantanu Naidu

Shantanu Naidu is another name that finds a mention but now needs no introduction.

Naidu grabbed headlines with his post, bidding adieu to Ratan Tata. Naidu, who currently works as a general manager at Tata Trusts and was also Ratan Tata's long-serving assistant.

Jimmy Tata

The list also mentioned Ratan Tata's second brother, Jimmy Naval Tata.

Jimmy Tata has stayed away from the limelight for most of his life and is older to Noel Tata