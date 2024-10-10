Ratan Tata Passes Away: Legendary Industrialist To Be Cremated With Full State Honours, Announces Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Ratanji Tata's body will be cremated with state honors, announced Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X | Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a post on X (formerly Twitter) announced that Ratan Tata, the legendary industrialist who breathed his last on Wednesday (October 9), will be cremated with full state honours. The Maharashtra CM paid rich tribute to Ratan Tata and hailed his leadership qualities and business acumen.

"A rare gem is lost. Ratanji Tata had a unique and ideal combination of ethics and entrepreneurship. Ratanji Tata was a living legend who successfully led the Tata Group with a tradition of excellence and integrity spanning nearly 150 years. The decisiveness and mental toughness he displayed time after time took the Tata Group to different industrial heights. I pay my respects to them. Ratanji Tata's body will be cremated with state honors," posted the Maharashtra CM.

"Ratanji Tata was the pride of India, he will always be a role model for the next generation of entrepreneurs. Ratanji Tata very skillfully expanded the business by taking over many international companies. He also took the lead in the new field of information technology. He expanded the Tata Group while preserving the credibility of the Tata Group," Shinde hailed Ratan Tata and posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"With his decision-making ability, he created a vibrant spirit in Tata Group companies. He ably maintained Tata's ideology and tradition of developing the country and society along with industry while maintaining ethics. Ratanji Tata's industrial leap was sky-high. He was always at the forefront in encouraging achievement and experimentation among the youth," said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in his tribute to the legendary businessman.

Tributes poured in from the world of business, politics and all walks of life as one of India's most beloved personalities took his last breadth on Wednesday, October 9. The Tata group released a statement and called the legendary industrialist a source of inspiration as the nation mourned the passing away of a truly great personality.