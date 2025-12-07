SoftBank-Backed AceVector Files Updated IPO Papers; Targets To Raise ₹300 Crore Via Fresh Issue

SoftBank | AFP

New Delhi: SoftBank-backed digital-commerce ecosystem AceVector Ltd has filed updated draft papers with markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO), which will include a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 300 crore.

In addition to the fresh issue, the IPO will also involve an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.38 crore shares by existing shareholders, according to the updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP).

As part of the OFS, promoter Starfish I Pte Ltd and other shareholders Nexus, Wonderful Star Pte. Ltd, Kenneth Stuart Glass, Jason Ashok Kothari, Priyanka Shreevar Kheruka, Rupen Investment and Industries, and Centaurus Trading and Investments will offload their holdings.

Despite the share sale by several investors, AceVector's promoters and founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, who together hold a 34.63 per cent stake, will not participate in the OFS.

This comprises Bahl's individual shareholding of about 12.42 per cent Bansal's individual shareholding of about 11.14 per cent and an additional 11.07 per cent held through their jointly owned entity, B2 Professional Services LLP.

However, another promoter entity Starfish, which owns 30.68 per cent stake in the company, will be divesting part of its stake.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to strengthen technology infrastructure, support marketing and business promotion for Snapdeal, pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions, and meet general corporate requirements.

The Gurugram-based company operates Snapdeal, a value-focused lifestyle e-commerce marketplace; Unicommerce, an e-commerce enablement SaaS platform; and Stellaro Brands, an omnichannel consumer brands arm.

Financially, AceVector reported operating revenue of Rs 244 crore in H1 FY26, up 34 per cent from Rs 181 crore in H1 FY25.

During the same period, its adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed significantly to Rs 9.2 crore from Rs 28 crore a year earlier.

AceVector had initiated its IPO journey earlier this year by filing confidential draft papers with Sebi in July and subsequently securing approval in November.

By opting for the confidential pre-filing route, the company gained the flexibility to delay public disclosure of IPO details until the later stages.

