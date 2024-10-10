'Touched The Lives Of Millions': Tata Group Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata; Read Full Statement

Tata Group released a statement on passing away of its chairman emeritus, Ratan Tata | Tata Group | X

The Tata group on Wednesday (October 9) released a statement on the passing away of veteran industrialist and its chairman emeritus, Ratan Tata. Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday.

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," read a press statement by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation."

"For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellance, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass."

"Mr. Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinfacing all of this work was Mr. Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction."

"On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed," read the full note.