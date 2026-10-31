Ramkrishna Forgings Reports Robust Q2FY27 With ₹1,405 Crore Revenue, 55% Growth Year-On-Year, Driven By Strong Demand

Ramkrishna Forgings |

Mumbai: Ramkrishna Forgings Limited on October 30, 2026, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of the fiscal year 2027.

Financial Performance

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the company's consolidated revenue from operations was ₹1,405.42 crore, up from ₹907.53 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 109.1 per cent to ₹256.23 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 18.2 per cent, an increase of 473 basis points.

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Half-Year Results

For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenues reached ₹2,622.09 crore, marking a 36.4 per cent increase year-on-year. Profit after tax for the half-year period was ₹117.47 crore, a significant rise from ₹2.29 crore in H1 FY26, with a PAT margin of 4.5 per cent.

Management Commentary

Naresh Jalan, Managing Director, Ramkrishna Forgings, said that the second quarter continued the strong start to FY27, driven by healthy domestic demand, firm commercial vehicle production, and resilient export market activity. He also noted vigilance regarding geopolitical developments in West Asia and evolving global tariff policies.

Operational Developments

The company's forged wheels facility near Chennai, a joint venture with Titagarh Rail Systems, is nearing commercial production. This project is expected to serve the Indian Railways market. Additionally, the ramp-up of casting operations and new capacities are addressing broader customer requirements across various vehicle and industrial applications.

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Promoter Investment

During the quarter, promoters infused ₹150 crore into the company through the conversion of warrants. This investment aims to strengthen the balance sheet.

Future Plans

Ramkrishna Forgings is expanding its presence in non-ferrous forgings, including aluminium, titanium, Inconel, and Nimonic grades. These are intended for high-technology applications in Aerospace, Robotics, and Semiconductors.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.