Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 Consolidated Net Profit Rises To ₹46.88 Crore

Mumbai: Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd on Thursday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹46.88 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, significantly up from ₹11.79 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. This also represents a decrease from the ₹55.94 crore profit in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 reached ₹1,216.67 crore. This compares to ₹1,015.26 crore in the year-ago quarter and ₹1,216.78 crore in the preceding quarter.

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Total Income and Expenses

The company's total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹1,220.11 crore, against ₹1,018.89 crore in Q1 FY26 and ₹1,218.68 crore in Q4 FY26. Total consolidated expenses for Q1 FY27 were ₹1,154.77 crore, up from ₹994.91 crore in the corresponding prior-year quarter.

EPS and Other Comprehensive Income

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹2.58 for Q1 FY27, compared to ₹0.65 in Q1 FY26. Other comprehensive income for the quarter was ₹0.63 crore, bringing the total comprehensive income to ₹47.51 crore.

Internal Auditor Re-appointment

The board re-appointed M/s. Singhi & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.: 302049E), as the Internal Auditors for the financial year 2026-27. This re-appointment was based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

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Director Re-designation

Chaitanya Jalan has been re-designated from Whole-Time Director to Joint Managing Director, effective 24 July 2026. This re-designation is subject to shareholder approval at the 44th Annual General Meeting.

Capital Expenditure Plans

The company plans a capital expenditure of ₹170.52 crore for setting up a 4,000 metric tonne press line and a press line for passenger vehicles. This project aims to expand forging capacity and foray into passenger vehicles for the export market, with the proposed capacity addition of 8,800 MT expected by September 2027.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.