Ramkrishna Forgings Secures NCLT Approval for Acquisition Of ACIL |

Ramkrishna Forgings Limited (Company), one of the leading suppliers of rolled, forged, and machined products on Friday announced that the resolution plan submitted by the Company for the acquisition of ACIL Limited has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About ACIL Limited

ACIL Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of high precision engineering automotive components, It majorly manufactures crankshafts for tractors, HCV, LCV as well as two wheelers. Besides, the company also manufactures connecting rods, steering knuckles and hubs. lts manufacturing facility is located in Gurugram, Haryana.

Ramkrishna Forgings’ stronghold in technology, engineering and market reach combined with ACIL Limited’s robust capabilities and broad product range will significantly enhance our collaboration with global enterprises.

Lalit Kumar Khetan, Whole Time Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited said, “We are pleased to announce the NCLT approval for the acquisition of ACIL Limited, a move that aligns seamlessly with our strategic growth objectives. This enhances our product offerings and strengthens our market presence, marking a significant milestone for Ramkrishna Forgings Limited. This synergy will not only strengthen our foothold in various industries but also broaden our collective capacity to cater to diverse global markets, fostering deeper and more impactful partnerships on an international scale."

Ramkrishna Forgings Limited shares

The shares of Ramkrishna Forgings Limited on Friday at 2:52 pm IST were trading at Rs 725, up by 0.23 per cent.