Indian Railways Plans Doorstep Parcel Pickup & Delivery Service In 8 Cities, Including Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai: Sending a parcel by train may soon become easier, with the Railways planning a doorstep pickup and delivery service in eight major cities, including Mumbai. The proposed service will allow customers to book parcels from their homes or business premises and have them delivered directly to the recipient’s address, without having to visit a railway station themselves.

The service is proposed for Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune. The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) is developing the mobile application and website required for the initiative. The service will be launched after the necessary testing is completed, with the date of implementation to be communicated to the concerned railway departments. It is not operational yet.

Private Players To Handle Pickup And Delivery

The service will operate through a three-stage system involving private logistics partners and the Railways. In the first stage, a logistics partner will collect the parcel from the sender’s address and take it to the railway parcel office. The Railways will transport it to the destination station, after which a private partner will deliver it to the recipient.

Customers will be able to select a service provider through the app or website, book parcels, make digital payments and track their movement. Notifications will also be sent when the parcel’s status changes. Optional facilities such as packaging and storage may be offered separately.

For Mumbai, the service could provide an additional option for individuals and businesses that rely on rail transport but find travelling to parcel offices inconvenient. By combining the Railways’ long-distance network with private logistics services for the first and last mile, the model aims to make parcel movement more convenient.

Bookings To Open 15 Days In Advance

According to the proposed guidelines, customers will be able to book parcels up to 15 days before the scheduled departure of a train. Bookings will close one day before departure. The logistics partner must hand over the parcel at the railway parcel office at least one hour and no more than 12 hours before the train leaves.

Charges will depend on the parcel’s weight, dimensions, train category and distance. Railway transportation charges and the private partner’s pickup and delivery fees will be displayed separately.

Cancellation And Refund Rules

Customers cancelling a booking before pickup will receive a refund of the railway freight charge after deduction of a Rs 10 clerical fee. Refunds for pickup and delivery charges will depend on the private provider’s policy. Once a parcel has been collected, the booking cannot be cancelled.

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Packaging And Liability Guidelines

Customers will be responsible for proper packaging and accurate declarations of contents. Restricted, explosive, inflammable and illegal items will not be accepted. Liability for loss or damage during rail transport will be governed by applicable railway rules, while complaints relating to pickup and final delivery will be handled by the respective logistics partner.

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